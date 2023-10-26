Baker Hughes presents a plan of investments in the Calabrian ports of Corigliano and Vibo Valentia
The total estimated investment for the two projects is around 60 million euros
Firenze
October 26, 2023
Technology firm Baker Hughes, which operates primarily through New Pignone, announced plans for potential new investments in Calabria on Wednesday that includes a new industrial settlement at the port of Corigliano. Calabro, on the ionic cosentine coast, and a three-year expansion plan for its own site of Vibo Valentia, for which it has submitted an application for grant to the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas. The total estimated investment for the two projects is around 60 million euros.
In case of obtaining the concession, Baker Hughes will accomplish in Corigliano some of the structures of its own industrial modules, an optimized configuration of machinery and auxiliary components for gas compression, power generation electric and in support of solutions for the energy transition. At the site of Corigliano, the fabrication, painting and assembly of the facilities will be carried out, as well as the final assembly of modules, for activities that are complementary to those that the company already performs at its own site in Avenza (Carrara), in Toscana.
"The facilities carried out in Corigliano," said Alberto Matucci, vice president Gas Technology Equipment of Baker Hughes's Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business, will be the flagship column of a state-of-the-art technology concentrate, " said Alberto Matucci, a senior vice president of the company's Industrial & Energy Technology (IET which meets the growing global demand for liquefied natural gas, and gives a concrete response to the so-called energy trilemma, facilitating the security of supplies, affordable costs and lower emissions. "
As for the group's other Calabrian site, that of Vibo Valentia, which has been active since 1962 with more than 100 employees and an induced by more than 20 companies in the Region, the project foresees its extensive renovation with new investments to be realized by 2026 between new infrastructure works, new facilities and machinery, interventions for energy efficiency and creation of a research and development center in technology and digital.
It is estimated that new investments on Vibo and Corigliano, once a full term, can lead to the creation of more than two hundred new jobs between direct and indirect employment, which will be able to increase according to workloads and to the trend of the market for industrial modules.
" The synergy with Baker Hughes-commented on the president of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenian Sea and Ionian, Andrea Agostinelli-may represent the turnaround for the port of Corigliano, and we welcome an entrepreneurial project that is chooses here a new location, while strengthening the preexisting establishment of Vibo Valentia Marina. The production "quay border" we believe is a great opportunity for our ports. Capable of creating productivity, allowing for supply and departure by sea and, therefore, exceeding the limit of terrestrial connections. A conspicuous and important investment, accompanied by a manufacturing project, on which the Authority will retain its due insights, as per procedure. Should the vans be positive, the port of Corigliano will have its own construction site, intended for the production of state-of-the-art elements, to be shipped by sea all over the world. And that which counts, in full compliance with the current functional destinations of the quays, in fact by optimizing the quay spaces and the berths with further investments in the care of the Authority. "
