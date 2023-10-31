ITF and JNG, Ukrainian seafarers will be able to ask for repatriation if their ship is directed towards Russian waters or ports

The international trade union of ITF transport workers has urged shipowners and ship managers not to disembark seafarers of Ukrainian nationality on naval units directed at Russian ports. Recalling that after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine the ITF and the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG), the body representing shipowners, ship managers and maritime agents in the confrontation with the union, designated the areas of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov which areas at risk of war, the International Transport Workers ' Federation explained that there is now a further danger to Ukrainian seafarers embarking on ships entering territorial waters or Russian ports despite these areas being outside those identified as at risk of war.
The union specified that it had urged the JNG to discourage the companies associated with sending Ukrainian seafarers into Russian ports and, in any case, to inform all Ukrainian seafarers if the entry of their ship into the waters is planned territorial or in Russian ports, recognizing them the right to refuse to disembark, with repatriation at the expense of the company and, in certain circumstances, by recognizing them a maximum of two months ' basis salary.
As a result of this invitation, and in application of the international provisions identified by the International Bargaining Forum, ITF and JNG have agreed that when a ship is headed to Russian ports or territorial waters a Ukrainian seaport will have the right to request the repatriation at the expense of the shipping company and will receive payment of the base wage during the repatriation and any necessary vitto and accommodation until your return home or until you reach the place of original enlistment. In addition, the company will have to make every effort to relocate the repatriated seaport within 30 days from the date on which the seaport has returned home or reached the original enlistment port, continuing to work under the terms and conditions. conditions of the original contract or a new contract. Should the seaport not be reemployed within 30 days of the date on which it returns home or reaches the original port of boarding, the company will have to pay compensation to the seaport that will be equal to two months of base pay if they lack at least two months at the expiry of the enlistment contract, while if less than two months are missing at the end of the contract the fee will be proportional to the level of the base wage.