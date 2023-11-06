Carlo Luzzatto will be the new CEO of RINA

Change at the top of the Italian company
RINA certification and classification. After twenty years
Chief Executive Officer Ugo Salerno will step down from
Carlo Luzzatto, who has been appointed to this role and to
that of general manager of the company and whose appointment will be
formalised by the end of this year in conjunction with the
finalization of Fondo Italiano d'Investimento's entry into the
RINA's shareholding structure
(
of 4
August
2023).
In a note, the company specifies that Luzzato "happens, in
continuity with the company's strategic line, to Ugo Salerno
who remains in office as Executive Chairman' and 'remains
an active part of the company's life." The note states that
The change "takes place in full coherence with the
growth shared with Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, in line with
The group's ambition to enter the stock market
in the medium term (3 to 5 years)'. 'The turnover -
The note continues - represents a natural step in the path of
global growth of the group and is part of a phase of great
momentum for the company, focused on pursuing the plan
efficiency, process efficiency and evolution
towards increasingly based business models and services
on innovation and ESG principles'.
RINA explains that "Carlo Luzzatto was chosen at the
the end of a very extensive selection process that lasted months, which involved
several of the best Italian managers, managed by Egon Zehnder who
is the world's largest privately owned research company in
executives to the world. Engineer trained in the best business
school in the world - underlines the company - Luzzatto boasts over
Thirty years of experience in the energy, aerospace and
Infrastructure. Over the course of his career, he has held
top management roles, in Italy and abroad, in public and public companies.
such as General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Chromalloy and
Impresa Pizzarotti'.
If Paolo d'Amico, president of the Italian Naval Register,
highlighted "that Luzzatto, in his capacity as director
delegate, and Salerno, in the role of Executive Chairman,
A further boost to the already brilliant growth path of
RINA', Davide Bertone, CEO of Fondo
Italian Investment Officer, remarked that "Carlo Luzzatto
possesses all the necessary skills and experience to
RINA's next phase of growth. We are therefore particularly
happy - he added - to have collected, with Ugo Salerno and the
Registro Italiano Navale, its adhesion to the project and enthusiasts
to have him on board right away."