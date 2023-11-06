Tarlazzi (Uiltrasporti): update but not distort Law 84/94 on ports

On the occasion of today's presentation of the platform in Rome,
for the renewal of the national collective agreement for
port workers, the Secretary General of Uiltrasporti,
Claudio Tarlazzi, pointed out that "the renewal of this
contract falls at a particular stage when the government has
announced the desire to revise Law 84/94, with respect to the
to which we remain firm on our conviction that it should be
Certainly updated but not distorted, with the consequent risk
to worsen the current system of public regulation
entrusted to the Port System Authorities'.
"Among the points of our demands," he said
Tarlazzi - there is the work-life balance, a theme
considering that the flexibilities already
introduced in the past to adequately respond to the
fluctuation in the freight traffic of companies, are very impactful
on the lives of port workers; It is also important to
the aspect of the introduction of new professional figures related to the
technological evolution; The fundamental part is also the
which must respond to the need for
recover the full purchasing power lost in recent years by the
workers also to guarantee the three-year period to which the
renewal'.
"We hope - concluded the Secretary General of the
Uiltrasporti - that the employers demonstrate the same sense of
responsibility that has always distinguished the table of the
so that we can get to the renewal of the
CCNL by 31 December and therefore within the normal period of force'.