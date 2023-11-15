MSC and the FS railway group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals

The Elvetic Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continues its expansion in logistics operations by land and air with the subscription in Geneva today of a memorandum of understanding with the State Railways Group. Italian, which envisages the establishment of a NewCo for the creation of new terminals and thus to expand the network of cargo transport logistics between Italian ports and the rest of Europe.
The new company will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and participated by MEDLOG (49%), the company of the MSC Group which deals with intermodality and logistics.
The memorandum follows the one signed between the two companies in September last year with the aim of realizing synergies between the maritime and rail transport sectors. ( of the September 14 2022).
Today's agreement was signed, in the presence of the CEO of the FS Group, Luigi Ferraris, and Gianluigi Aponte, chairman of the MSC Group, by Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics, the leader of the Pole of the group FS Italiane, and by Giuseppe Prudent, chief logistics officer of MSC and chairman of MEDLOG.
"The memorandum signed today, with an important international partner, confirms the commitment that the FS Group is undertaking to become the European logistics player," said De Filippis. The agreement is part of the actions of our industrial plan, which provides for the upgrading of existing terminals and the realization of new, technologically advanced and low-impact multimodal hubs on the environment. This will make it possible to increase the volumes of freight transported by train also thanks to the increasingly effective connections of our ports and terminals to the national network and European rail corridors, consolidating the integration of the sea-iron-rubber transport systems. "