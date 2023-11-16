The ECSA urges the EU not to subtract from shipping the clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation

In the runup to the European Parliament's vote in plenary session on the standards of CO2 emissions for heavy motor vehicles, the association of European shipowners ECSA highlighted the need to take into account the needs of the availability of clean and affordable fuels for maritime transport. "The Fit for 55 package" and the recent historic agreement to IMO, the secretary-general of the European Community Shipowners ' Associations, Sotiris Raptis, have set clear goals by making the energy transition for shipping, " the European Commission said. not a question of "if," but a matter of "how." The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping, which is one of the most difficult areas to decarbonize. We urge EU politicians to oppose the transfer of determinants of clean fuels from maritime transport by creating in other sectors, where alternatives exist, an artificial demand for these fuels. "
The concern of the ECSA, in particular, is referred to the request for additional incentives for the use of additional quantities of biofuels and renewable fuels of non-biological origin for self-transport by introducing the so-called Factor of Correction of Carbon (CCF). Noting that it is interesting to note that the direct use of hydrogen in fuel cells does not fall within the scope of the CCF and is defined as technology for zero-emission vehicles according to CO2 standards for heavy vehicles, the association shipowner expressed the belief that the introduction of the Carbon Correction Factor will generate an artificial demand for these fuels in the field of self-transport, where other alternatives exist, and therefore it will determine the transfer to the road transport of these fuels to the detriment of the shipping sector and other sectors that have no other alternative for decarbonising.
"We therefore urge the colegislators-it is the appeal of the ECSA-to oppose further unnecessary incentives such as the CCF in the CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles and to provide legal certainty and investment giving priority to shipping."