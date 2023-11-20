Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 7.0% percent

After 12 months of significant downturn, October 2023 continued and the growth of cargo container traffic moved by the Los Angeles port in place since last August has been strengthened. Last month a total of 726mila teu were handled, with an increase of 7.0% percent on October 2022, of which 372mila teu full at the landing (+ 10.7%), 121mila teu full embarked (+ 35.2%) and 232mila empty teu (-8.1%).
In the first ten months of 2023, the California port climber handled a total of 7.12 million teu, down -16.6% percent on the corresponding period last year, of which 3.69 million teu were full at the landing (-14.5%), 1.06 million teu full at embarkation (+ 5.8%) and 2.37 million empty teu (-26.4%).