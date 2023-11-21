ECSA, well the green light of the EU Parliament to the draft Net Zero Industry Act

If the association of European shipowners ECSA has not yet commented on the European Parliament's favourable vote on the proposal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from trucks, it has instead expressed satisfaction with the go-ahead that today the EU Parliament, with 376 votes in favour, 139 against and 116 abstentions, has given the proposed Net Zero Industry Act to increase the share of the European Union in the global market for decarbonisation technologies by placing the goal of producing within the EU 40% of the net zero-emission technologies, as defined in the national energy and climate plans (PNEC), and to capture by 2030 25% of the value of the global market related to these technologies.
ECSA pointed out that "the recognition that sustainable maritime fuels are zero impact technologies represents a significant step forward for the decarbonisation of the maritime sector" and that " the development of industrial capacity for sustainable maritime fuels is crucial if sufficient volumes are to be made available on the market. "