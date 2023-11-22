Meyer Werft increases its presence in the offshore segment
It will carry out steel structures aimed at conversion platforms in the North Sea
Papenburg
November 22, 2023
German navalmechanical group Meyer Werft enters the segment of offshore conversion platforms thanks to an order to perform the large part of the steel structures intended for the DolWin4, BorWin4, BalWin1 and BalWin2 platforms in the Sea of the North. The work will be carried out at the Papenburg shipyard. Emphasizing that "this order constitutes a milestone that marks our entry into the construction of conversion platforms", the chief business innovation officer of the German firm, Jan Meyer, specified that in the future these facilities will also be built in the Neptun Werft yard in Rostock.
The conversion platforms are carried out at the Spanish shipyard Dragados on behalf of Germany's Amprion. The delivery of the components produced by Meyer Werft is planned from the autumn of 2024 to the spring of 2027.
