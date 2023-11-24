testata inforMARE
PORTS
Handover to the top of the Strait Port System Authority
Mega recalled the obstacles he encountered throughout his tenure
Messina
November 24, 2023
This morning, Rear Admiral Antonio Ranieri, appointed commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Strait by decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, installed in his new position. "It's for me," he said. Ranieri said - it is an honour to hold this position so prestigious and strategic for the territory. I'm aware of the commitment that the new role entrusted to me will imply in the coming months and I am ready, driven by the work done and the numerous projects already underway, to work for the enhancement and development of the ports of the Strait in flood synergy with institutions and all stakeholders interests'.

The inauguration took place after the usual passage of with the outgoing president Mario Mega. The latter has A long message has been entrusted today to social channels in which he outlines a of his term of office, which ended "after four intense years - he explained - in which I had the honour of leading the sixteenth Italian Port Authority, the latest to be created after the 2016 reform, for the management of of the ports of Messina and Reggio overlooking the Strait of Messina as well as the port of Milazzo and most recently that of Saline Joniche. A mandate," Mega added, taking off some of the evidently a lot of pebbles in the shoes - which, according to some, would not be had to be even started, since the Conte I government had to pass my nomination to the Council of Ministers in order to overcome the opposition from the Regions of Calabria and Sicily; then that it would be had to be interrupted as a result of the annulment of the rule establishment of the PSA, contested by the Calabria Region, then rejected by the Constitutional Court; Finally, that I shouldn't have to complete the appeal to the Regional Administrative Court, which has never been discussed to date, proposed by the Region of Sicily, which objected to the lack of Requirements for the assignment. But, Mega lamented, it's not That's all. Throughout the mandate it has been clear and never The opposition of some Messina operators who did not missed the opportunity to undermine the activity of the PSA spreading poison and trying to get the ministry to intervene vigilante, invoking, without any result, powers without any legitimate reason'.

Illustrating the initiatives carried out and those launched to the revival of the port of the Strait, Mega has declared that he was "satisfied with all the work done and for having been able to complete the mandate, despite all the adversity, with serenity of mind and peace of mind for those who are certain to be on the side if only for the dozens and dozens of attestations of esteem and solidarity received from ordinary citizens but also from institutional representatives at all levels during the years'.
