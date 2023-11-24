The Propeller Club Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara is founded

The Propeller Club Port of La Spezia, an association that is part of the
of the network of International Propeller Clubs, the
cultural forums that bring together representatives of the
maritime-port and logistic, will be renamed Propeller
Club Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara in consideration
the close cooperation between the two ports, both under the
jurisdiction of the Port Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria, and the growing number of members who
They come from the Apuan port.
The decision of the board of directors of the La Spezia Propeller to
renaming the club was announced by the president
Gianluca Agostinelli during the convivial evening held on
last November 17th at the Nautical Club of Marina di Carrara.
Agostinelli pointed out that with the decision he follows the furrow
outlined by past president Giorgio Santiago Bucchioni
First, with foresight, it welcomed years ago the first members of
Carrara as well as in continuity with the virtuous commitment of
Mario Sommariva, president of the Port Authority, for a complete integration
of the two airports.