Port of La Spezia, the contract for the construction of the new cruise pier has been signed

Today at the headquarters of the Port System Authority
of La Spezia the president of the institution, Mario Sommariva, and Davide
Adreani, representing the joint venture awarded the contract
contract consisting of Fincosit (agent), R.C.M Costruzioni
(principal) and Agnese Costruzioni (principal), signed the
contract for the construction of the new cruise pier on Calata
Paita, in the port of La Spezia. It is a work of value of
€47.9 million, in addition to €542 thousand for charges from the
safety. The contract is co-financed by the Complementary Fund
PNRR and the expected duration of the works is 710 days.
The project of the new Cruise Pier involves the construction of
a new open quay structure, overlooked by a square
multifunctional, with the function of an interchange hub between the ship and the
mainland. The forecourt will be functional, at first,
to host the primary disembarkation functions together with the current
cruise terminal, and then become the base on which to build a good
part of the new Maritime Station. The cruise pier, shaped
trapezoidal floor plan with a surface area of 16,900 square meters, it is
consisting of an open deck on cellular caissons and includes
the construction of two quays with a length of 393 and 339 meters
for the docking of two state-of-the-art cruise ships that
They will be powered by cold ironing.
"It is a work of art," Sommariva stressed.
fundamental for the development of the port's cruise traffic
La Spezia, partly financed by the Complementary Fund to the
PNRR, but it is, above all, the work that will trigger the
overall development of the port according to the lines traced by the
Current Master Plan: Cruise Pier, New Ravano Terminal,
expansion of the Gulf Terminal, new Waterfront of Calata Paita
and the completion of the railway works and the new
respect. These works, which will be carried out according to schedule, will be carried out on a schedule
practically contextual, they represent the fulfilment of a
that will ensure, as a whole, the development of the
industrial-logistic, tourism and a new structure of the
relations between port and city in the name of the recovery of
usability of new urban spaces for citizens. The
Signing this contract thus initiates a new phase for the future
of the city and the port."