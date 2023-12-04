testata inforMARE
Cerca
05 December 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
04:03 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
INDUSTRY
Anthony Veder - Accelleron agreement to service the turbochargers of 13 vessels
Agreement based on a fixed rate applied to the actual hours of operation
Baden
December 4, 2023
Dutchman Anthony Veder has signed a long-standing deal with the Swiss company Accelleron for assistance from the of the Swiss company to cover 20 Accelleron turbochargers of gas-powered single-fuel and dual-fuel four-stroke engines liquefied natural gas tanks installed on 13 gas carriers in the fleet of the Rotterdam company. The agreement provides that the maintenance of the of turbochargers is planned and executed by Accelleron on the based on a flat rate applied to the actual hours of operation and includes the purchase of spare parts and service contingencies.

Anthony Veder operates a fleet of small and medium-sized gas carriers including the Coral Manthrope which was the the first gas tanker to be converted into an LNG barge and the Coral Star and the Coral Sticho, the first gas carriers to use LNG as fuel without transporting it as cargo.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Koper confirms the first container port of the Adriatic
Koper
Already exceeded the share of one million uneventful teu since the beginning of the year
ACCIDENTS
Three ships attacked in the Red Sea
Tampa / London
Missiles and drones launched from the Houthi-controlled area. Intervention by the American destroyer "USS Carney"
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the transits of ocean vessels in the Panama Canal decreased by -4.4%
Ancón
In the first nine months of 2023, shipping traffic fell by -3.3% percent.
INSTITUTIONS
The IMO Assembly elected the members of its Council for the biennium 2024-2025
London
On Thursday, the election of the president and vice president
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo hopes for measures to support rail freight transport on the Rhine-Alps corridor
Bern
To penalize this mode are mainly the construction sites, the prices of rail tracks and energy.
PORTS
On Tuesday in Livorno, the experimental phase of the Single Customs and Controls will be launched.
Livorno
The system favours the coordinated and concurrent control of controls
SHIPPING
Record shipping traffic for November in Suez Canal
Ismailia
2,264 ships transited (+ 4.3%)
COMPANIES
Fincantieri will acquire Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The Company specializes in the design and supply of highly customized and high complexity equipment topside equipment
PORTS
FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and ECASBA are urging the EU Commission to assess without delay the negative impact on European ports of the extension of the ETS to shipping
TRANSPORTATION
In the third quarter, the turnover index of the transport services marked a negative trend.
Rome
The conjunctural variation is nothing
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Tanger Med has handled more than 2.2 million containers (+ 13%)
Anjra / Casablanca
In the first nine months of 2023, the total was 6.1 million teu (+ 9.3%)
CRUISES
GPH has detected shares of Royal Caribbean in cruise terminals at ports in Barcelona, Malaga, Singapore and Lisbon
London
The American group has sold 38% percent of the capital of Barcelona Port Investments to Global Ports Holding.
In October, freight traffic in the port of Genoa grew 4.2% percent, while in Savona-I went down -0.9% percent.
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the port of Genoa grew 4.2% percent, while in Savona-I went down -0.9% percent.
Genoa
The remarkable increase of the crucierists continues
SHIPPING
Confitarma, urgent the simplification of the Italian maritime order
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Swiss transport tax will be increased in Switzerland to finance transalpine freight rail traffic
Bern
5% markup of TTPCT with decompetition from the first January 2025
In October, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 5.9% percent
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 5.9% percent
Beijing
The only loads to and from abroad have increased by 9.1% percent. The containers were equal to 23 million teu (+ 2.9%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Mattioli confirmed President of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
Elected the new council for the three years 2024-2027
SHIPYARDS
At the construction site of the Monfalcone of Fincantieri, the launch was held. Mein Schiff Relax
Trieste
It is the first of two "inTUItion" class cruise ships
ENVIRONMENT
France assesses the possibilities of autonomously producing e-fuel for decarbonisation of aircraft and ships
Angers
An ADEME study envisage two scenarios and estimates the necessary resources
PORTS
European Council of Transport, not addressing the theme of the risk of loss of competitiveness of transhipment ports caused by EU ETS
Brussels
No response to the concerns expressed by Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta and Portugal
LOGISTICS
Maersk will enhance its facilities and logistical activities in Southeast Asia
Copenhagen
Planned investment of more than 500 million
PORTS
In the port of Valletta the first supply to an electric power ship of the ground network
London
To equip the five quays of the cold ironing terminal, 49.9 million euros have been invested.
EDUCATION
Agreement of the Italian Academy of Mercantile-De Wave in the field of shipbuilding
Genoa
Collaboration for the training of technicians for the supervision and installation of facilities on ships
INDUSTRY
Anthony Veder-Accelleron agreement for assistance to turbochargers of 13 ships
Baden
Agreement based on a fixed fee applied to effective hours of operation
SHIPPING
Ellerman seals a slot agreement with MSC related to transatlantic shipping routes
London
It will enter into force on the first January
PORTS
AdSP of the Northern Adriatic, the Management Committee approves the third change in budget
Venice
Confirmed the adjustment of 25.15% of maritime demanial canons for 2024
ASSOCIATIONS
Revamped the North East Confectural Steering
Venice
Paolo Salvaro confirmed to the presidency, while Manuel Scortegagna was appointed vice president.
COMPANIES
GNV starts a new recruiting campaign
Genoa
The first date on Monday and Tuesday in Naples
COMPANIES
Logistics group Public Spinelli publishes its first Sustainability Budget
Genoa
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Ok the transfer of the concession of Terminal Ferry Barcelona to the Grimaldi Group
Barcelona / Naples
Deliberation by the Catalan Port Authority after the green light of the antitrust authority
ASSOCIATIONS
The IMO assembly unanimously confirms the appointment of Velasco as secretary general
London
The term, lasting four years, will begin next January.
SHIPYARDS
Launched in Ancona the cruise ship Viking Vela
Trieste
It will be delivered at the end of 2024
PORTS
Port of the Spezia, signed the contract for the realization of the new pier cruises
The Spezia
Expected two benches of the length of 393 and 339 meters
COMPANIES
d' Amico International Shipping will become part of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index
Luxembourg
Includes the 60 companies with the largest market capitalization listed on the MTA and MIV markets of Borsa Italiana
COMPANIES
Santi Casciano appointed CEO of the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal
Go Ligure
Will take office on December 15
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Rexi : signed the conventions with 12 interports for more than 11 million intended for completion of the network
Rome
The notice for an additional eight million euros will be published shortly.
INDUSTRY
Saipem has awarded two offshore contracts worth about 1.9 billion
Milan
Are related to activities in Guyana and in Brazil
PORTS
At the port of Spezia it has been facilitated access to LNG-powered merchant ships
The Spezia
The soak of these units is governed by an Ordinance of the Capitanery in Porto
COMPANIES
Maersk Group comes out of the capital of Norway's Höegh Autoliners
Oslo
Sold the last 20 million shares
ACCIDENTS
End the ferry disincite operations Lider Prestij
Rome
You will now proceed to check the safety standards of navigation
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
ACCIDENTS
Liberated the tanker Central Park
Tampa
The intervention of the Combined Maritime Force TF 151 made the attackers desisting, forced into surrender
A ship seized in the Gulf of Aden and one hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean
Attacks on the "Central Park" oil tanker and the "CMA CGM Symi" container ship
LOGISTICS
Gruber Logistics has opened a new branch in France
Time
It is headquartered in Lyon and will focus on providing comprehensive logistics services
ASSOCIATIONS
The Propeller Club Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara is born
Marina di Carrara
In the association, the number of inscribed members is growing from the apusian port.
PORTS
Delivery of deliveries to the summit of the Port System of the Straits of the Straits
Messina
Mega has recalled the obstacles encountered throughout his tenure
PORTS
Concluded the authorizing process to build the drawers of the new foranea dam in Genoa to go to Ligure
Genoa
Initially five will be made that will be placed in defence of the construction site.
PORTS
Ok of the City Council at the Regulatory Plan of the Marina Port of Carrara
Marina di Carrara
AdSP satisfaction for the green light to the new planning tool expected since 1981
PORTS
Impala Terminals buy at auction the HES Hartel Tank Terminal in Rotterdam
Geneva
The construction of the terminal for liquid bulk in the Dutch port will be completed thanks to a further investment
LEGISLATION
A Implementing Regulation specifies the terms of management of the shipping companies for the EU ETS
Brussels
It was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile