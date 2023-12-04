Anthony Veder - Accelleron agreement to service the turbochargers of 13 vessels

Dutchman Anthony Veder has signed a long-standing deal
with the Swiss company Accelleron for assistance from the
of the Swiss company to cover 20 Accelleron turbochargers
of gas-powered single-fuel and dual-fuel four-stroke engines
liquefied natural gas tanks installed on 13 gas carriers in the fleet
of the Rotterdam company. The agreement provides that the maintenance of the
of turbochargers is planned and executed by Accelleron on the
based on a flat rate applied to the actual hours of
operation and includes the purchase of spare parts and
service contingencies.
Anthony Veder operates a fleet of small and medium-sized gas carriers
including the Coral Manthrope which was the
the first gas tanker to be converted into an LNG barge and the
Coral Star and the Coral Sticho, the first gas carriers to
use LNG as fuel without transporting it as cargo.