Uniport presents its strategy to make ports the engine of growth

It is divided into six proposals, some of which have already been
represented in recent months to the government, the strategy defined by the
by the National Union of Port Enterprises (Uniport) to promote a
port-based development of the country. The plan was
presented yesterday by the association during the event entitled
"The future of Italian ports - End of Balance
year and new challenges", held in Rome, in which they took part in the
Ministers Musumeci and Schillaci, Deputy Minister Rixi and
Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deidda.
The strategy starts with the rectification of the "relevant rules"
ETS in the sense of protecting EU traffic (and terminals)
who carry out transhipment and non-transhipment activities.
penalization of traffic such as Motorways of the Sea. Without
new rules - underlines Uniport - our airports are destined to
become secondary to world trafficking."
The association therefore proposes to "revise the parameters of
Adjustment of state-owned maritime port concession fees
to adapt them, also in accordance with the principles of equity and
homogeneity, to those used for commercial leases'
and to 'promote the integration of transport
maritime-rail, including a review of priorities
infrastructure manager, rail and
with measures to contain the cost of railway shunting in
port (in particular compared to the major northern seaports)
Europeans)'.
The strategy also provides for the freezing of "the entry into
Regulations for the granting of concessions,
revise the relevant guidelines in the direction of greater
clarity, homogeneity of the methods of application
between ports (sometimes also between ports within the
of a single Port System Authority),
procedural simplification'.
On the subject of the provision of facilities and services to ports and terminals
for the supply of electricity to ships from shore (cold
ironing), according to Uniport "it is necessary to define
management models that are appropriate and consistent with the roles and functions of the
terminal operators and companies, so that it can be provided in the
expected service times to the vessels, but without burdening the operator
of burdens and responsibilities that are not its own'.
Finally, Uniport highlights the need to "include
Some professional profiles of port work in the category of
"strenuous work"'.
'In order to ensure adequate support for the development of the
Country - explained the president of Uniport, Pasquale Legora de Feo
- Our sector today needs a systemic vision of the
port policies, a full integration of these hubs with the network
land logistics, a simplification of the process for the
Implementation of the works necessary to compete on the markets
and greater homogeneity of rules between the different
Port System Authority. Finally, we are asking for conditions
able to operate in a competitive environment in accordance with the rules of
market, thus removing all those constraints and conditioning that
they prevent it."