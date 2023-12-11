Sanlorenzo has signed a binding agreement to purchase 95% of Simpson Marine

The Italian shipbuilding company Sanlorenzo
signed a binding agreement for the purchase of 95% of the
share capital of Simpson Marine Limited, a Hong Kong company
referable to Mike Simpson. The transfer of the quota will take place at
$10 million, as well as a
Earn-out up to a maximum of seven million calculated on profit
net income for the 2023 financial year, both of which were paid with the
Sanlorenzo's own liquidity. Before the passage of
property in Sanlorenzo, Simpson Marine Limited will
a distribution of past profits in favor of Mike Simpson.
The Simpson Marine Group, which has represented Sanlorenzo in Asia since
2015, has been one of the leading operators in the region for 40 years
APAC in yachting sales and services. Sanlorenzo
highlighted that the acquisition, which is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of next year, will allow it to
to establish a direct presence in the strategic region
APAC, further developing the range of services offered by
leverage on the experience and skills gained over the decades by Simpson
Marine.
The Chairman and CEO of Sanlorenzo, Massimo
Perotti, pointed out that "under the leadership of Mike Simpson,
Simpson Marine has built a strong reputation with customers and
operators in the nautical sector, as well as developed a highly
about 140 professionals, each of the best in the
field, making this group an investment with a foundation
and strong prospects, in line with our strategic vision of
long-term'.
"For 40 years," Mike Simpson recalled, "we have managed
the sale, service, charter and other services of yachts in Asia,
gaining a wealth of experience and expertise in the region. The
teams are spread across 12 locations across Asia, and now
will have the opportunity to work with Sanlorenzo to bring
Simpson Marine and its range of services at a high level
superior'.