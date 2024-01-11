The project for the track that will connect the port of Augusta to the RFI network is being approved

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has announced that the
technical and economic feasibility study of the new
track that will connect the port of Augusta to the network
managed by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana. The investment
is expected to be around €110 million raised in large amounts of the
thanks to the resources of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience.
"It is a matter of - underlined the president of the AdSP,
Francesco Di Sarcina - of an important stage in the path that sees
Augusta projected into the future, especially as a transit hub for
container in Sicily. The port will be equipped with a valuable
Railway Infrastructure: Since the Establishment of My Governance -
Di Sarcina pointed out - we have obtained a substantial revision
of the project by RFI, which initially provided only for the
pick-up and drop-off track of the loading yard away from the port
(what will be done in the first phase, which has already been funded),
therefore, thanks to subsequent funds, the procurement of which the PSA is
actively working, the completion of the
works with a railway link, about 250 meters long, which will descend
from the pick-up and delivery line made in the first phase, up to the
docks of the port so that trains can be loaded directly into the
quay. A fundamental need, not foreseen in the project
designed to meet the railway advantage that
consists of speeding up loading and unloading times'.