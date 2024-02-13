MSC ready to acquire the Wärtsilä plant in Trieste

The shipping and logistics group Mediterranean Shipping Company
plans to acquire the plant of Wärtsilä of Finland
in Trieste, where you assemble marine engines? Let's wait for a plan
to evaluate the initiative. This is the response of the trade unions, which
comes in the wake of yesterday's statements by the President of the
MSC Group, Gianluigi Aponte, on the possible establishment in the
Giuliano Plant of Wagon Construction Plants
that have been picked up by the newspapers "Il Secolo
XIX" in Genoa and "Il Piccolo" in Trieste.
"We don't understand," said the national secretary
of the Uilm, Guglielmo Gambardella, learning the news - the reasons
of an agreement between Wärtsilä and the Aponte Group outside the
of the table that has been open for some time at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in
Italy, where a path aimed at
reindustrialization of the Trieste production site. We remind you that
Wärtsilä has engaged with the government, the
institutions and social partners to share any
expressions of interest that would have been expressed by
new investors. It seems clear to us that Wärtsilä and not
they just play hole cards. And that's a point to be
clarify immediately'. "We believe that the
statements by Gianluigi Aponte, while being important in this regard
the overall employment protection linked to the activities
dismissed by the Finnish multinational - continued Gambardella
- must be verified whether they correspond to the objective of
ensure high-value production continuity
added, to the enhancement of professionalism
but, above all, whether they replace or supplement the
project announced by Ansaldo Energia at the aforementioned table
ministerial. The availability offered by Ansaldo Energia of
Presenting an industrial project was a step in the right direction, with us
to set up an aggregating hub of high-level
technological content for the production of green energy and a
national strategic supply chain. In this direction and in support of
of reindustrialization was being built, also with the
contribution of the trade unions, the envisaged
Programme that serves the purpose'.
"As far as we are concerned," the secretary concluded
national UILM - we have always reiterated that the objective of
identify the best solution for the reindustrialization of the
Trieste could only be reached if the country's system was
was used with all the synergies necessary for a project
so ambitious. For Uilm, this remains the only way to
succeed. We hope that at tomorrow's meeting at the
Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy can clarify
on how the government intends to proceed."
Representatives of FIM and FIOM also stated that during the
of tomorrow's meeting at the Ministry await clarifications on the
MSC project.