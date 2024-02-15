Rixi: green light for the return of Italian ships to Israeli ports

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi,
announced today that "the Interministerial Committee for the
Maritime Safety unanimously resolved to
Safe reopening to commercial operations for ships
in the Israeli ports of Ashdod and Eliat, which resume the
their activities, in addition to that of Haifa already
operational'.
"The decision," Rixi explained, "will allow the
operators to return to strategic ports for trade
Haifa, for example, is one of the country's logistics terminals
of the new "cotton road". A breath of fresh air
for our shipowners and for the national ports connected to the ports
Israelis."