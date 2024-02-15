In January, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%

Last month, Russian ports handled 71.0 million
tonnes of goods, down -6.2% on January 2023, of which
55.9 million tonnes of export cargoes (-6.6%), 3.2
million tonnes of imports (-1.0%), 6.2 million tonnes of imports
tonnes of goods in transit (+5.8%) and 5.8 million tonnes
of goods transported by cabotage services (+15.0%).
The total of dry goods was 32.8 million
tonnes (-5.8%), of which 14.4 million tonnes of coal
(-14.3%), 5.4 million tonnes of cereals (+0.1%), 4.2 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised cargo (+5.5%), 3.3 million tonnes of containerised cargo
tonnes of mineral fertilisers (+32.4%), 1.6 million tonnes of
tonnes of ferrous metals (-5.8%), 0.5 million tonnes of
minerals (-20.1%), and 0.5 million tonnes of rolling stock (-15.1%)
). Liquid bulk amounted to 38.2 million tonnes
(-6.5%), including 23.2 million tonnes of crude oil
(-3.4%), 10.6 million tonnes of petroleum products
(-18.0%), 3.4 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+13.3%) and 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas
million tonnes of food products (+11.3%).
The ports of the Arctic basin alone handled 7.8 million
tonnes (-5.4%), those from the Baltic Sea 21.6 million tonnes.
tonnes (-4.3%), Russian ports in the Azov-Black Sea basin 24.0
million tonnes (-7.1%), Caspian ports 0.7
million tonnes (+75.0%) and ports in the Far East 16.9
million tonnes (-9.1%).