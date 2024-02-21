testata inforMARE
21 February 2024
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
14:47 GMT+1
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Bologna Interport is down sharply in 2023
1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%) passed
Bentivoglio
February 21, 2024
During 2023, traffic decreased significantly intermodal transport at the Bologna Freight Village, a downturn trend that with regard to truck transits, it has characterized mainly in the second half of the year, while for rail transits it has been extended throughout the year. In particular, in the entire 2023 truck traffic was over 1.7 million vehicles, with a decrease of -10.6% on the previous year, while 3,391 trains were handled (-33.2%) for a total of 56 thousand railway wagons (-26.7%).

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, motor vehicle traffic amounted to 389 thousand units, with a reduction in the -20.0% over the same period of 2022, and traffic 716 trains (-40.8%) for almost 12 thousand railway wagons (-37.2%).

The company that manages the Bologna intermodal hub has highlighted that in 2023 rail freight transport suffered the negative effects of multiple unforeseeable events: closure of the Frejus crossing with France, the interruption of the Gotthard with Switzerland, the floods in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany and also the closures planned to proceed with the works set by the objectives set by the PNRR. In addition, trains Arriving and departing from ports recorded a negative sign compared to 2022, a figure - Interporto di Bologna noted - that could be further exacerbated by the crisis in the Suez.
Genoa
Insert some port job duties into the "usurant work" and restart the process for the fund for the early retirement of port workers
JOBS
Rexi, confirmed extension of former Article 199 funds for port work
Rome
"I am going to avoid employment crises," the deputy minister stressed.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uiltransport, railway problems do not resolve with the privatization of the FSI group
Rome
Necessary-underline Tarlazzi and Napoleon-more security and attention to work
PORTS
Tender for an immobile intended for health and work prevention activity in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The two-story fabricated plant will have an area of 2,690 square meters
