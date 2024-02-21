Intermodal traffic at the Bologna Interport is down sharply in 2023

During 2023, traffic decreased significantly
intermodal transport at the Bologna Freight Village, a downturn trend that
with regard to truck transits, it has characterized
mainly in the second half of the year, while for rail transits
it has been extended throughout the year. In particular, in the entire
2023 truck traffic was over 1.7 million
vehicles, with a decrease of -10.6% on the previous year, while
3,391 trains were handled (-33.2%) for a total of 56 thousand
railway wagons (-26.7%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, motor vehicle traffic
amounted to 389 thousand units, with a reduction in the
-20.0% over the same period of 2022, and traffic
716 trains (-40.8%) for almost 12 thousand
railway wagons (-37.2%).
The company that manages the Bologna intermodal hub has
highlighted that in 2023 rail freight transport
suffered the negative effects of multiple unforeseeable events:
closure of the Frejus crossing with France, the interruption of
the Gotthard with Switzerland, the floods in Emilia-Romagna
and Tuscany and also the closures planned to proceed with the works
set by the objectives set by the PNRR. In addition, trains
Arriving and departing from ports recorded a negative sign
compared to 2022, a figure - Interporto di Bologna noted - that
could be further exacerbated by the crisis in the
Suez.