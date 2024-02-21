On 26 and 27 March in Milan, at the Centro Congressi
of Assolombarda Confindustria Milano Monza e Brianza, will be held
the eighth edition of "Shipping, Forwarding&Logistics meet
Industry", the annual event dedicated to the meeting between the
world of logistics, shipping, transport and
of the Italian productive economy, which is promoted by ALSEA and
The International Propeller Clubs.
With the title "The possible futures of productive and productive Italy
logistics" this year's event, which will be
live streamed, aims to define the challenges and
the possible solutions of maritime trade and logistics,
in the current scenario of geopolitical and economic crisis. There are three
Main themes of the two-day conference: the usual
opening session dedicated to the geopolitical scenario; Evolution
and the path of the shipping and shipping industry
Logistics towards digitalisation and ESG community principles
(Environment, Social, Governance); The evolution of the
supply on which our leading production sectors depend
specific logistical modalities that underlie them, from the
from rail to air cargo to logistics in urban areas.
During the second day of work, the topics addressed
will focus on digitalisation and ESG principles, two drivers that
are directing the development of the binomial in a different way
production-logistics.
Also this year the event will host the presentation, in
preview of the sixth edition of the SRM and Contship Survey on
"logistics corridors" of the container sector, which is
was conducted through the analysis of the results of interviews with
400 manufacturing companies on how to manage and
organisation of their port logistics, intermodality,
on Incoterms and their sustainability and sustainability projects
digitalization.