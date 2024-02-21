testata inforMARE
22 February 2024
MEETINGS
On March 26 and 27, the eighth edition of "Shipping, Forwarding&Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan
The theme of the event is "The possible futures of production and logistics in Italy"
Milano
February 21, 2024
On 26 and 27 March in Milan, at the Centro Congressi of Assolombarda Confindustria Milano Monza e Brianza, will be held the eighth edition of "Shipping, Forwarding&Logistics meet Industry", the annual event dedicated to the meeting between the world of logistics, shipping, transport and of the Italian productive economy, which is promoted by ALSEA and The International Propeller Clubs.

With the title "The possible futures of productive and productive Italy logistics" this year's event, which will be live streamed, aims to define the challenges and the possible solutions of maritime trade and logistics, in the current scenario of geopolitical and economic crisis. There are three Main themes of the two-day conference: the usual opening session dedicated to the geopolitical scenario; Evolution and the path of the shipping and shipping industry Logistics towards digitalisation and ESG community principles (Environment, Social, Governance); The evolution of the supply on which our leading production sectors depend specific logistical modalities that underlie them, from the from rail to air cargo to logistics in urban areas.

During the second day of work, the topics addressed will focus on digitalisation and ESG principles, two drivers that are directing the development of the binomial in a different way production-logistics.

Also this year the event will host the presentation, in preview of the sixth edition of the SRM and Contship Survey on "logistics corridors" of the container sector, which is was conducted through the analysis of the results of interviews with 400 manufacturing companies on how to manage and organisation of their port logistics, intermodality, on Incoterms and their sustainability and sustainability projects digitalization.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRADE
The flattening of import-export growth of G20 nations in the latter part of 2023
Paris
Trade in services in mild increase
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
SAFETY & SECURITY
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
Washington
Funds worth more than 20 billion will be used to replace the cranes produced in China. Expected recovery, after 30 years, of crane production in the United States
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement with EDGE to establish a production base of military vessels in the United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi / Rome
51% of the joint venture will be held by the Middle Eastern group, while the Italian company will have management management
TAXES
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers provided by the DIS register would be madness
Copenhagen
MARINAS
Italian tourist portuality suffers from the absence of specific standards
Rome
Today in Rome of the States Generals of the sector organized by ASSONAT in collaboration with Assonautica Italiana
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
Rotterdam
Annual decline of -6.1% with reduction in volumes of both miscellaneous goods and bulk
CRUISES
AIDA Cruises announces a program of modernization of the three class ships "Sphinx"
Miami
Work will be carried out in 2025 and 2026
INFRASTRUCTURE
A new viaduct improves road accessibility to the container platform of Going Ligure
Go Ligure
It features two opposing carried out and variable slopes to overcome the underlying railroad
SEAFARERS
The shipowner industry calls for the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader seized by the Houthis
London
"These are innocent victims of the continued aggression against global shipping," the statement said.
SHIPPING
The EU Council has given way to the mission to protect the ships transiting the Red Sea
Brussels
Operation Aspides will coordinate with EuNavFor Atlanta
Metrans gets the entire control of Croatian railway company Adria Rail
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Metrans gets the entire control of Croatian railway company Adria Rail
Hamburg
Acquired the remaining 49% of the capital
ACCIDENTS
In the Gulf of Aden a revamped was centered by missiles
San'a '
The ship was abandoned by the crew
SHIPYARDS
MoU between Austal and Gotlandsbolaget for the development of an innovative hydrogen ferry
Henderson / Visby
Equipped with a multi-fuel propulsion system with gas turbines, it will be able to carry 1,450 passengers
ENVIRONMENT
BIMCO, ICS, Bangladesh, India, Norway and Pakistan call for clarity on the rules for ship recycling
ACCIDENTS
A missile-targeted revampage in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
No damage to the crew nor the ship
LEGISLATION
EU colegislators agree tougher measures to punish illegal discharges of ships
Brussels
Inclusion among pollutants from wastewater, solid waste and scrubber residues
PORTS
In the last quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.9% percent.
The Goulette
In the full year of 2.3%. Cruerists growing by +554,4%
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro dropped by -17.7%
Podgorica
In mild growth (+ 1.2%) the loads to and from Italy
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, at the center of the House discussion
Rome
Frijia (Fdi) : With this law we surpass a discipline that goes back more than 30 years. Ghio (Pd) : new sales of our heritage and fundamental structures for the country
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
MEETINGS
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Interport in Bologna in 2023
Bentiwant
Transitioned 1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%)
TRADE
In 2023 the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%
Moscow
Overall, exports were down -28.3% percent, while imports grew by 11.7% percent.
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV strengthens the functionalities of its own fleet assistance center
Genoa
Implemented the Mass Notification Suite solution of Everbridge
NEWS
Port of Gioia Tauro, altering controls to favour ' Ndrangheta in drug traffics
Reggio Calabria
Disjointed a criminal association made up of customs officials, the head of a shipping company, the harbour and the referents of the main coaches
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -8.3%
Hamburg
Decline of -12.0% in the fourth quarter of the year
SHIPPING
Turkon Line will activate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea
Istanbul
It will perform scans in Mersin, Iskenderun, Aqaba and Jeddah
TRUCKING
Germany's BGL applauds Italy's decision to urge the start of an infringement procedure against Austria
Frankfurt am Main / Bolzano
MEETINGS
Convention on novelty for import introduced with the European CBAM Regulation
Venice
Organized by Assosped Venice and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
ACCIDENTS
Fire in the night in the port of Ancona
Ancona
Flames in three caps
PORTS
Last month container traffic in Hong Kong port grew by 19.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Thanks to the rise of the noli, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing.
Taipei / Keelung
In January the revenues of Wan Hai Lines decreased by -2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
Fincantieri completes acquisition of Remazel Engineering
PORTS
In January, container traffic at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Singapore was growing.
Los Angeles / Long Beach / Singapore
For the first time, Singapore's naval registry exceeds 100 million tonnes of gross tonnage
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%
St. Petersburg
Dry loads down -5.8% percent and liquid ones by -6.5% percent
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
PORTS
The Senate in Hamburg has approved the entry of MSC into the capital of HHLA
Hamburg
The corporate participation of a primary maritime carrier represents an added value for the terminalist enterprise and for the port.
PORTS
In the port of Ortona, work has begun on the consolidation of the Riva quay
Ortona
Intervention worth 8.6 million euros
TRUCKING
Swiss Federal Council plans to extend the tax on heavy traffic to electric trucks
Bern
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess at Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
A delay in the work has again led to the cancellation of an inaugural trip
PORTS
This year in Venice, a 9% percent growth in cruising traffic is expected.
Venice
In August the inauguration of the Fusina terminal
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Danaos Corporation decreased by -2.0%
Athens
Net profit in growth of 3.1%
INDUSTRY
MSC ready to acquire the Wärtsilä plant in Trieste
Rome
Trade unions await clarification from tomorrow's meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise
