In 2023, cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports fell by -17.7%

In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in ports
of Montenegro recorded a decrease of -6.3%, a reduction that is
was less pronounced than in the three periods
previous quarterly results, having handled 724 thousand tons
compared to 773.1 million in the last quarter of 2022. The
Cargo volumes alone amounted to 475 thousand tons
(-8.2%) and those at unloading to 250 thousand tons (-2.6%).
For the whole of 2023 - the Statistical Office of the
Montenegro - traffic totalled 2.4 million tonnes,
down -17.7% on the previous year, of which 1.4 million
tonnes at loading (-22.9%) and 1.0 million tonnes at
disembarkation (-9.2%).
With regard only to trade in goods to and from Italy, in the
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Montenegrin ports handled
a total of 52 thousand tons (-3.4%), while in the full year
The figure was 207 thousand tons (+1.2%).
As regards total passenger traffic, in the fourth
quarter of 2023 was 116 thousand people (+31.9%) and
for the whole year by 573 thousand people (+26.3%), of which respectively
24 thousand passengers (-38.0%) and 147 thousand passengers (-21.1%) to and from
Italy.