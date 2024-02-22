testata inforMARE
CUSTOMS
The European Parliament gives the first green light to the reform of the EU Customs Code
Appreciation of ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC, recalling the issues still to be addressed
Bruxelles
February 22, 2024
Today, the Committee on the Internal Market and the Protection of Immigrants Consumer Affairs (IMCO) of the European Parliament has cast its first vote on the reform of the EU Customs Code by approving it with 34 votes In favour, none against and five abstentions. The project of This report will now be put to the vote of the session Parliament's plenary session, which is expected to take place during the next month.

The reform takes note of the recent and less recent developments in world trade by addressing issues related to e-commerce and orders for goods from different countries. non-Europeans. In this regard, the draft report provides for the obligation for large e-commerce platforms to provide information on goods to be shipped to the European Union within a day after their purchase in order to provide the authorities with more data on goods entering the EU that could be not comply with European standards. With the reform, A multi-level system of certified operators has also been introduced with the aim of avoiding customs checks on shipments and companies that comply with the rules and focus inspections on the most risky activities. In addition, with the reform of the the EU DataHub, a new platform for the digital for the presentation of information to the authorities Customs.

In recent weeks, several European and international services in the maritime-port and logistics sectors have expressed support, as well as some concerns ( of the 25th, 29 years and 30 January 2024), on a bill that - according to the rapporteur of the Parliament, Deirdre Clune, ensures that 'goods entering the in the territory of the EU are safe and meet the requirements of the of the EU, while ensuring that customs procedures are as efficient as possible for operators reducing the administrative burden on businesses'.

Today, the associations ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and World Shipping Council, representing shippers, freight forwarders, ports, port terminals, shipping agents and shipowners, have expressed gratitude "for the important progress made by the IMCO Commission and - reads a note released by the six organisations - for the attention paid to the concerns of the maritime and port sector. We urge the European Commission and the Advice - the associations specified - to take into account positions and to work with the industry to address other outstanding issues in order to better support trade European trade by sea'.

Referring to developments in the Parliamentary Committee, ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC have stated that it is "The position of the deputies was particularly appreciated opposed to the proposal to revise the current rules on temporary storage of goods in EU ports. The proposal of the European Commission to reduce the maximum duration from 90 to three days of temporary custody - they stressed - is little practicable for maritime transport, as it imposes burdens on the and reduces the efficiency of EU ports in the management, import, export and transhipment of goods. The IMCO amendments would maintain the current legal framework that is adequate and fit for purpose. However, they pointed out Other issues still need to be addressed."

"This year," recalled the associations - important new IT systems will be launched and entry procedures for maritime transport, including the ICS 2 transformative cargo security. Until these new IT processes and systems will remain in place, the basis of the on which the preparations, investments and investments are based and on which their operation depends, must be maintained in vigour. This was missing from the European Commission's proposal. The the Commission's amendments, the associations noted partially solve the problem by proposing to extend the rules and data requirements for "systems of of the Union Customs Code. However, the Legal certainty for processes such as cargo securing is fine beyond electronic systems. Also the legal obligations incumbent on you bodies and authorities must be legally maintained. This, they stressed, should be resolved urgently."

Finally, referring to the proposal to create an EU DataHub, The associations pointed out that, in order to bring benefits, this new platform as well as the Maritime platforms Single Window and the EU's Customs Single Window will have to be all perfectly integrated.
