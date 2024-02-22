The European Parliament gives the first green light to the reform of the EU Customs Code
Appreciation of ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC, recalling the issues still to be addressed
Bruxelles
February 22, 2024
Today, the Committee on the Internal Market and the Protection of Immigrants
Consumer Affairs (IMCO) of the European Parliament has cast its first vote
on the reform of the EU Customs Code by approving it with 34 votes
In favour, none against and five abstentions. The project of
This report will now be put to the vote of the session
Parliament's plenary session, which is expected to take place during the
next month.
The reform takes note of the recent and less recent
developments in world trade by addressing issues related to
e-commerce and orders for goods from different countries.
non-Europeans. In this regard, the draft report provides for
the obligation for large e-commerce platforms to provide
information on goods to be shipped to the European Union within a
day after their purchase in order to provide the authorities with
more data on goods entering the EU that could be
not comply with European standards. With the reform,
A multi-level system of certified operators has also been introduced
with the aim of avoiding customs checks on shipments and
companies that comply with the rules and focus inspections
on the most risky activities. In addition, with the reform of the
the EU DataHub, a new platform for the
digital for the presentation of information to the authorities
Customs.
In recent weeks, several European and
international services in the maritime-port and logistics sectors
have expressed support, as well as some concerns
(
of the 25th,
29 years
and 30
January 2024), on a bill that - according to the rapporteur of the
Parliament, Deirdre Clune, ensures that 'goods entering the
in the territory of the EU are safe and meet the requirements of the
of the EU, while ensuring that customs procedures
are as efficient as possible for operators
reducing the administrative burden on businesses'.
Today, the associations ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and World
Shipping Council, representing shippers, freight forwarders,
ports, port terminals, shipping agents and shipowners, have
expressed gratitude "for the important progress made
by the IMCO Commission and - reads a note released by the six
organisations - for the attention paid to the concerns of the
maritime and port sector. We urge the European Commission and the
Advice - the associations specified - to take into account
positions and to work with the industry to address other
outstanding issues in order to better support trade
European trade by sea'.
Referring to developments in the Parliamentary Committee,
ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC have stated that it is
"The position of the deputies was particularly appreciated
opposed to the proposal to revise the current rules on
temporary storage of goods in EU ports. The proposal of the
European Commission to reduce the maximum duration from 90 to three days
of temporary custody - they stressed - is little
practicable for maritime transport, as it imposes burdens on the
and reduces the efficiency of EU ports
in the management, import, export and transhipment of goods.
The IMCO amendments would maintain the current legal framework that
is adequate and fit for purpose. However, they pointed out
Other issues still need to be addressed."
"This year," recalled the
associations - important new IT systems will be launched and
entry procedures for maritime transport, including the
ICS 2 transformative cargo security. Until
these new IT processes and systems will remain in place, the basis of the
on which the preparations, investments and investments are based
and on which their operation depends, must be maintained in
vigour. This was missing from the European Commission's proposal. The
the Commission's amendments, the associations noted
partially solve the problem by proposing to extend the rules
and data requirements for "systems of
of the Union Customs Code. However, the
Legal certainty for processes such as cargo securing is fine
beyond electronic systems. Also the legal obligations incumbent on you
bodies and authorities must be legally maintained.
This, they stressed, should be resolved
urgently."
Finally, referring to the proposal to create an EU DataHub,
The associations pointed out that, in order to bring benefits,
this new platform as well as the Maritime platforms
Single Window and the EU's Customs Single Window will have to be
all perfectly integrated.
