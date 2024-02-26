Notice to collect expressions of interest for the areas of the shipbuilding hub in Cagliari

On Thursday, the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia has published the notice of preliminary consultation of the
market for the evaluation of expressions of interest
by operators in the sector for the issuance of
State-owned maritime concessions in the new shipbuilding hub
in Cagliari, which was inaugurated last summer
(
of 17
July
2023). The complex, located in the eastern outport of the Port
Canal, consists of 175 thousand square meters of areas and
docks and is divided into 13 lots grouped into four
categories: the first, type A, will be intended for
settlements dedicated to construction, refitting, repair and
maintenance of recreational and sports vessels over 50 metres of
length, including complementary activities such as
marketing and storage; Types B and C will host the
same activities, but for larger vessels
Lower; Type D settlements are intended for
engine repair, plant installation
electrical and electronic equipment, manufacture and repair of
textiles, metal products, small parts, tools for
navigation and lighting equipment.
Expression of interest from aspirants
concessionaires may concern one or more lots, provided that
Contiguous. For those areas classified in types A and B,
The adjacent bodies of water are also subject to concession. Will
care of the productive activities of the settlements,
necessary infrastructural interventions in the areas of
settlement, such as, for example, the paving of plots and
the construction of buildings.
For this first phase of evaluation of the manifestations of
interest, the PSA will take into account the project proposals of
Arrangement of the areas, the management plan and organization
of the activity, experience in the sector, employment levels
as well as the parameterized economic offer
the extension of the property to be granted in concession which, by law,
It is, for 2024, set at 1.70168 euros per square meter per year.
Amount which, in the case of competing applications, will constitute the
base on which to make the rise. The concession title does not
It will be able to exceed 40 years.
Expressions of interest must be received by the PSA by
12.00 noon on 8 April. Once a first
evaluation of the proposals, the institution will invite the
interested in submitting, within 60 days, a formal request for
concession that will be published later for
the acquisition of any oppositions or competing instances.