Call for tenders for the electrification of the first lot of the Levante quay of the port of Gioia Tauro

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has published the call for tenders for the
executive design and for the execution of the
electrification of Lot I of the Levante quay of the port of
Gioia Tauro. The basic amount of the tender is over 14.5 million
of euros.
By Ministerial Decree 101 of 13 April,
integration into the list of infrastructural interventions in
port area, synergistic and complementary to the National Transport Plan.
Recovery and Resilience, the port authority has obtained funding
of the works on the first lot of the Levante quay for an amount of
€18.4 million, included in the Plan's financing
National Complementary (PNC). The works will allow
the electrification of a section of the quay that has an extension of
about 640 meters. This is a first portion predominantly
dedicated to providing electricity from the shore grid to ships
container holders.
Bids must be received by the port authority by 12 noon
on 13 March. The call provides that the execution times
for the executive design are 45 natural days
and continue to run from the date of the delivery report
and that the timeframe for the execution of the works is 18
Months.