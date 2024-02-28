Decrease in annual cargo traffic in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara

Last year, the port of La Spezia handled 12.4 million
tonnes of goods, down -5.3% on 2022, of which
6.0 million tonnes at landing (-2.6%) and 6.4 million tonnes at
tonnes at loading (-7.7%). Highest volume of traffic
of miscellaneous goods, recorded a decline of
-7.4% to 10.3 million tonnes, of which 10.2 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised goods (-7.0%) made with
Container handling of over 1.1 million TEUs
(-9.8%) and 92 thousand tons of conventional goods (-39.0%). In
dry bulk also decreased with 48 thousand tons (-45.9%),
including 30,000 tons of minerals and building materials
(+48.1%) and 19 thousand tons of metallurgical products (-73.1%). In
On the other hand, liquid bulk increased with 2.1 million tons
(+8.1%), of which 1.8 million tonnes of gaseous products,
compressed or liquefied and natural gas (+15.7%) and 309 thousand tons
of refined petroleum products (-21.8%).
Traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara is also down
which last year totalled 4.9 million tonnes
(-12.0%), of which 1.7 million tonnes landed (-7.5%) and
almost 3.2 million tons at loading (-14.3%). Miscellaneous goods
totalled 3.8 million tonnes
(-4.2%), of which 1.8 million tonnes of rolling stock (-6.3%), less
1.4 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+4.0%) with
container handling of 103 thousand TEUs (+1.8%) and 583 thousand
tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (-14.0%). Solid bulk is
amounted to 1.1 million tonnes (-31.1%), of which 885 thousand
tons of minerals and building materials (-38.4%) and 228 thousand
tonnes of metallurgical products (+27.9%).
In 2023, cruise traffic in La Spezia was
723 thousand passengers (+36.5%) and 13 thousand in Marina di Carrara
passengers (-50.8%).
Meanwhile, today the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Orientale, which manages the two ports, and the group's Logistics Hub
Ferrovie dello Stato have signed a first memorandum of understanding
to promote digital integration between the Port Community System
of the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara and the technological systems
of the companies of the FS Logistics Hub, whose parent company is
Mercitalia Logistics.
The agreement, signed by the CEO of Mercitalia
Logistics. Sabrina De Filippis, and the president of the Port Authority, Mario
Sommariva, will make it possible to start an IT exchange of
data relating to the main processes dedicated to
rail transport originating in or arriving at the ports of
competence of the PSA, starting with that of La Spezia, continuing
to the hinterland of Santo Stefano Magra and then extending to the port of
of Marina di Carrara. Communication between information systems and
of the two realities will allow a better
planning and management of railway operations of the various
actors involved in the supply chain, speeding up processes and
operations, such as manoeuvring or loading and unloading operations, as well as
dedicated to shipping, such as waybills.
The agreement is part of the initiatives that contribute to the
wider activities promoted by the Italian Government to
the creation of the National Logistics Platform (PLN), coordinated with the
by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport through the
in-house company RAM, with the aim of digitizing the
logistics sector.