The Italian logistics group Codognotto opens an office in Dubai

The Italian logistics group Codognotto has opened its own
based in Dubai, which will become the company's central hub for the
Middle East. The inauguration - specified the company -
responds to the strong demand for transport services in one of the
The world's main centres for traffic and trade:
"In recent years," said Fulvio Villa, director of the
business development Middle East of Codognotto - Dubai is
managed to regain the drive she had at the beginning of her life.
incredible expansion, once again becoming the central point of the
Middle East. We - he underlined - will be part of the new
IMEC route, an acronym that stands for India and Middle East European
Union Corridor, officially announced during the G20 summit
of New Delhi in 2023 by the governments of India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy. The Union
Dubai is at the centre of this route."