Funds for one billion from the EU for infrastructure projects for alternative fuels

The European Commission on Thursday issued a call for proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility Transport (CEF Transport)-Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (ARIF), making available a proposal. billion euros for projects related to the realization of European transport infrastructure that promote the use of alternative fuels for air transport, maritime transport, river transport and road transport or to the improvement of these infrastructure. The proposals will have to be submitted within three due dates : on September 24, June 11, 2025 and December 17, 2025.