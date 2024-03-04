37 hires authorized at the Civitavecchia Port Company

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, with the approval of the Ministry of Infrastructure
and Transport, authorised 37 new hires at the Company
Port of Civitavecchia. "The 2023 traffic data that
confirm that the port of Civitavecchia is enjoying a good
state of health thanks to positive signs in the cruise sector,
in the ro-ro pax and in the automotive sector - commented the president
of the port authority, Pino Musolino - are further certified
the authorization that has been granted to the Company
Port of Civitavecchia for the hiring of 37 new units.
Our airport, despite various economic and social conjunctures
that have created a climate of great
instability and uncertainty, he was found
However, it is ready to grow in traffic and, at the same time, has generated
new jobs that will certainly give a new impetus to
relaunch of the ports of Rome and Lazio'.
'The authorisation to stabilise 37 workers
temporary workers - said the president of the Port Company
Civitavecchia, Patrizio Scilipoti - is a great
satisfaction and certifies the goodness and efficiency of management
of the Board of Directors and of the organizational structure of the Port Company
Civitavecchia is a concrete response to the detractors who would like to
"Eliminate" the flexibility regulated within
of ports'.