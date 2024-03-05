In 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa decreased by -4.1% and in the port of Savona-Vado it fell by -2.5%

In 2023, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled 63.7 million tonnes of cargo, with a decrease in the
-3.8% compared to the previous year, which is limited compared to the previous year.
reductions in cargo volumes recorded by other Italian ports
and Europeans. The port of the Ligurian capital alone, with 48.5 million
tonnes, marked a decrease of -4.1% on 2022, while the
reduction in cargo at the Savona-Vado airport was
-2.5% as 15.2 million tonnes were handled.
In the port of Genoa, the miscellaneous goods sector
32.6 million tonnes (-3.6%), of which 22.3 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised cargo (-5.6%) made with a
container handling of 2.4 million TEUs (-5.5%) and
10.3 million tonnes of conventional goods (+1.2%). In the
Dry bulk sector, commercial traffic was
by 663 thousand tons (-7.7%) and the industrial one by 1.2 million tons
tonnes (-14.4%). Liquid bulk with oils decreased
12.6 million tonnes (-3.5%) and
other liquid bulk at 731 thousand tons (-15.9%), including 453 thousand
tons of chemicals (-4.2%) and 278 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (-29.9%).
Last year, the traffic of various goods in Savona-Vado increased
less than 7.2 million tonnes (-1.6%), of which 3.0 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised goods (+5.0%) with a
container handling amounted to 346 thousand TEUs (+30.0%) and 4.1
million tonnes of conventional goods (-6.0%). Bulk
amounted to 1.6 million tonnes (-13.9%) and in
liquid bulk cargo, 6.3 million
tons of mineral oils (+0.2%) and 110 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (+9.4%).
If 2023 was closed with a moderate reduction
of freight volumes, the year was closed by both
Ligurian ports with new all-time records of cruise traffic,
with Genoa handling almost 1.7 million passengers
(+57.1%) and Savona 862 thousand passengers (+75.7%).
In addition, ferry traffic in Genoa was
over 2.3 million passengers (+8.0%) and in Savona 334 thousand
passengers (-31.3%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, freight traffic in the
two ports was stable at 15.1
million tonnes, with a modest decrease of -0.3% on the same
period of the previous year.
In December last year, the port of Genoa
handled a total of 3.5 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -12.2% on December 2022, while in Savona-Vado the
traffic was 1.2 million tonnes (+10.8%).