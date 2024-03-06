Rail Traction Company and InRail have ordered six locomotives from Siemens Mobility

Rail Traction Company (RTC) and InRail have signed two orders
with Siemens Mobility Srl for the total supply of six
Vectron MS locomotives - multi-system version, including four for
RTC and two for InRail, which will run on the central aisle
European. In particular, the orders concern locomotives
classified Vectron MS E193 DAI-East, i.e. capable of
operate on the electrified networks of Italy, Austria, Germany,
Poland, Czech Republic, Czechoslovakia, Slovakia, Serbia,
Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia. In addition, the
locomotives will have the ETCS system on board to allow the
circulability on the main European corridors.
The agreement will include maintenance services
preventive and corrective of locomotives. Maintenance will be
carried out at the centres of Verona and Udine which are part of the
Siemens locomotive maintenance depot network
Mobility located in the most strategic areas for the
freight transport, including the Novara hub.
The locomotives are expected to be delivered from
mid-2025.
"The investment in these locomotives," Martin explained
Ausserdorfer, Chairman of InRail and CEO of Rail
Traction Company - strives to develop interoperability.
The possibility of travelling through different countries with the same
means of transport is an important step that brings us closer to our
strategic objective to contribute to the construction of a railway
focusing in particular on the SCAN-MED Corridor
through the Brenner Tunnel. Locomotives are a foundation
However, further follow-up is needed
regulatory steps'.