COSCO Shipping supports China's Great Wall Motor's car exports

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., a
navigation of the Chinese shipping group China COSCO Shipping
Corporation, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the
Baoding Great Wall Ant Logistics Co., logistics company
wholly owned by the Chinese car manufacturer Great
Wall Motor (GWM). The purpose of the agreement is to provide services
logistics and maritime sectors to support export growth
Chinese automotive companies, an activity for which the group
COSCO Shipping has set up a dedicated division. The agreement
provides for close cooperation in the provision of services
Customized and digital logistics throughout the supply chain
exports of vehicles and components of the GWM Group.