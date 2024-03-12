Mariotti starts the construction of the megayacht for Aman at Sea

Today in the Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti has been
celebrated the start of construction of the megayacht for Aman at Sea,
the result of a joint venture with Cruise Saudi, which will debut in 2027
(
of the 11th
December
2023). With a length of 183 meters and only 50 meters wide
luxury suite, the new ultra-luxury unit will be the
the first of its kind with dual fuel, using diesel fuel and
methanol. The keel is scheduled to be laid this summer
and the official name will be announced later.
Commenting on the start-up of the new shipbuilding with which - he
Marino Colamarino, FIM Cisl delegate at the shipyards
Mariotti - «Once again the shipbuilding industry in Genoa is
confirms a model of pride at national and international level",
Luca Bruzzone, Ship Repair Coordinator of FIM Cisl
Liguria, underlined the need for "even the
institutions play a key role in securing the spaces
necessary for these large realities, which need to
support for their growth, which is crucial for employment and
economies of the city'.