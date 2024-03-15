From next month, Ocean Alliance will reduce the number of services in its worldwide network

The French CMA CGM has anticipated what will be the number of
ships and the number of scheduled services that will be offered by the
next month from the Ocean Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement
agreement that sees the transalpine shipping company alongside
of China's COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL and Taiwan's
Evergreen, carriers that in recent days have renewed their
An operating agreement extending it until 31 March 2032
From next month, the four containerized shipping carriers
will employ 321 in the Ocean Alliance service network
container with a total hold capacity of approximately
4.5 million TEUs compared to about 352 ships for a capacity of
of 4.43 million TEUs planned for the period April 2022 -
March 2023. A reduction in the number of services is planned
which in the next programming will be 35 compared to the previous ones
41.
In particular, the French company specified that, so
As with the current programming, the next network of services
Ocean Alliance's scheduled route will include six routes between the Far Reaches of the
East and Northern Europe, as well as will remain unchanged
the number of four services between the Far East and the
Mediterranean. Transpacific services will drop from 21 to 20, of which
12 between Asia and Canada's U.S. West Coast and eight between
Asia and the East Coast of the United States. There will also be a decrease in the
transatlantic services that will increase from three to two, and services between
Asia and the Persian Gulf, which will be three instead of four.
In addition, in view of the effects on maritime traffic
of the geopolitical crisis in the Red Sea region, which has forced
most ocean carriers - including those of Ocean
Alliance - to divert ships on the route around Cape Buona
Hope, in the next programming Ocean Alliance has suspended
until further notice, the two services between the Far East and the Red Sea.