Wallenius Wilhelmsen closes 2023 with record financial results

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world's leading
maritime transport and motor vehicle logistics, has closed
2023 with record financial results. Last year, the revenues of the
amounted to €5.15 billion, an increase of
+2.1% on 2022 despite the -3.9% reduction in turnover
of the core business of shipping, which stood at 3.88
Billion. Group EBITDA amounted to €1.81 billion
euro (+16.7%), with a contribution from shipping of €1.53 billion
(+12,3%). Operating profit was $1.22 billion compared to
to 931 million in 2022. The year 2023 was archived with a
net profit of €967 million (+21.8%).
In 2023, the volumes of rolling stock transported by the group are
remained stable at 59 million cubic metres.