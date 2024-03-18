China's Singamas container sales fell by -56% last year

In 2023, the revenues of Chinese container manufacturer Singamas will
halved to $382.5 million, with a
decrease of -50.7% on the previous year due to the reduction in
-69.3% of revenues from production activities and
container sales, which amounted to $187.1 million,
while revenues generated by logistics activities
of the company remained stable at 27.5
million dollars (-0.4%). Operating profit was 10.2
million dollars (-88.2%), with a contribution of 6.5 million from the
container production (-92.3%) and €3.6 million from logistics
(+59,4%). Net profit amounted to €22.5 million.
dollars (-60.2%).
Last year, sales of containers produced by Singamas
decreased by about -56% as they amounted to 106 thousand containers
teu. The average selling price of the containers, equal to 2,075
dollars per 20ft container for dry cargo, it's
down -26.8%.