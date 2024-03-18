Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +24.1%

Last month, the strong growth of the
container traffic at the Port of Long Beach in place over the last few years
six months and followed 11 months of significant decline in volumes
Handled. In February 2023, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 675 thousand TEUs, with an increase of
+24.1% compared to February last year, an increase that was
determined by the growth of full containers at unloading results
equal to 330 thousand TEUs (+29.4%) and empty containers
totalled 257 thousand TEUs (+44.8%), while full containers
At embarkation, they decreased by -21.1% to 87 thousand TEUs.
In the first two months of this year, containerized traffic in the
Port of Long Beach amounted to 1.35 million TEUs, with
an increase of +20.7% over the first two months of 2023, of which
655 thousand full TEUs at landing (+26.4%), 174 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (-19.6%) and 519 thousand empty TEUs (+35.8%).