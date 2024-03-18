testata inforMARE
PORTS
Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +24.1%
The number of containers full on unloading and empty containers is increasing. Drop in loads at embarkation
Long Beach
March 18, 2024
Last month, the strong growth of the container traffic at the Port of Long Beach in place over the last few years six months and followed 11 months of significant decline in volumes Handled. In February 2023, the Californian port of call handled a total of 675 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +24.1% compared to February last year, an increase that was determined by the growth of full containers at unloading results equal to 330 thousand TEUs (+29.4%) and empty containers totalled 257 thousand TEUs (+44.8%), while full containers At embarkation, they decreased by -21.1% to 87 thousand TEUs.

In the first two months of this year, containerized traffic in the Port of Long Beach amounted to 1.35 million TEUs, with an increase of +20.7% over the first two months of 2023, of which 655 thousand full TEUs at landing (+26.4%), 174 thousand full TEUs at boarding (-19.6%) and 519 thousand empty TEUs (+35.8%).
COMPANIES
Investment companies FMV and TDGIF acquire 28% percent of PSA Italy
London / Toronto
The Italian government has agreed to deal with the Golden Power Authority.
PORTS
In January freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to grow by 7.4%
Genoa
The containers, with a total of 198,925 teu, decreased by -3.5%
PORTS
13.5% growth of freight traffic in the port of Barcelona in February
Barcelona
Exceptional increase (+ 66.2%) of containers in transit
SHIPPING
OCEAN Alliance dihalf the number of line services that will scale in Italy
Hong Kong / Shanghai
Italian shelves will be touched by lines operated by alliance companies outside the VSA deal.
SHIPPING
The Ocean Alliance will reduce the number of services in its global network from next month.
In 2023 the revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -55.9% and -61.3%
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -55.9% and -61.3%
Taipei
The turnover was higher at the start of 2024.
LOGISTICS
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitalized logistics
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitalized logistics
Rome
Possible the future constitution of a newco
INDUSTRY
In further growth in Italy the LNG supply chain to fuel road and sea transport
Rome
Arzà (Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry) : The time has come to move from single and hapless initiatives of support to LNG to a strategic and structural approach
ASSOCIATIONS
Agreement between the Italian Academy of Mercantile Navy and the Cruise Lines International Association
Genoa
Expected extensive collaboration in international projects
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -48.8%
Hamburg
First net loss after 21 consecutive quarters of earnings
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -48.8%
SHIPPING
WSC joins with NCB for combating maritime shipments of undeclared dangerous goods or wrongly declared
Washington / Brussels/London / Singapore
In 2023 the Israeli ZIM accused a net loss of -2.7 billion
SHIPPING
In 2023 the Israeli ZIM accused a net loss of -2.7 billion
Haifa
Revenue down -58.9% percent. Downturn -44.9% in the fourth quarter
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerCargo denounces that the government has done how much worse it could do for rail cargo
Rome
The list of condolences begins with the 70-million-euro cut in funds for the purchase of rolling stock
LEGISLATION
The EU Parliament has approved the new rules on weight and size of trucks introducing gigaliners
Strasbourg / Brussels
Jost (ETSC) : The big trucks are a big mistake for Europe. Fabian (ACEA) : The current rules are no longer suitable for the purpose and, in fact, penalize zero-emission vehicles
TRUCKING
It is necessary to maintain the current restrictions with respect to the circulation of gigaliners
Brussels
They ask for CER, ERFA, UIRR, UIP, UNIFE, ETSC, Alpine Initiative, CIPRA International in a letter to the MEPs
TRADE
Assofermet Steels, the Suez crisis has caused a +150% increase in steel transport costs
Milan
If breakbulk continues to pass for Suez, container ships have been diverted to the Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Bremen in the last quarter of 2023
Breed
In the whole year it decreased by -8.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the Swiss railway group SBB returned to profit
Bern
Record of passenger traffic. Drop of -0.8% of goods
PORTS
Ports of Naples and Salerno, Liebherr completes the supply of four rubber portal cranes
Bubbles
A medium has been handed over to the SCT, three to CO.NA.TE.CO.
COMPANIES
Further important step of the CMA CGM Group in the publishing industry
Marseille / Paris
Agreement to acquire Altice France
CRUISES
Last year the cruise traffic in Montenegro increased by 31.7%
Podgorica
Approx 472 cruise ships (+ 8.5%)
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 24.1% percent
Long Beach
In growth the containers full at the landing and the gaps. Decline of loads at boarding
INDUSTRY
Last year's container sales of China's Singamas fell by -56% percent
Hong Kong
Halving the revenues of the Hong Kong firm
ACCIDENTS
The container ship YM Witness struck down three cranes of quay in the Turkish port of Evyap
Kocaeli
The incident did not cause any injuries.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen closes 2023 with record financial results
Lysaker
Stable the volumes of rotatable transported by the fleet
EDUCATION
Master's Executive in Shipping Management of ForMare and Confitarma
Rome
It will be held from April 5 to June 28
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 5%
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry loads. Stable bulk liquids
PORTS
In February, container traffic in the port of Singapore increased by 18.2%
Singapore
The overall volume of goods grew by 9.2%
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in Greek ports in the third quarter of 2023
Pyreo
Passengers increased by 2.6%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uilt necessary measures to ensure EU rules on motorway transport do not penalise rail
Rome
Concern about the crisis in the rail freight sector
COMPANIES
In 2023, the revenues of Bureau Veritas Italia grew by 12% percent.
Milan
Made 185 new hires in the course of the year
SHIPPING
Stable in 2023 the texture of the German mercantile fleet
Hamburg
Germany maintains world leadership in container segment
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia signs a salt and lease-back deal with Railpool
Assago / Munich of Bavaria
Cedute 13 locomotives that will be operated under a long-term contract
PORTS
To the SECH docking of the largest container carrier ever to arrive at the Genovese terminal
Genoa
The ship, from 16,000 teu, is employed in the Dragon service
COMPANIES
Del Corona & Scartell has acquired a majority of the capital of Dlg Move
Livorno
The company has been renamed DCS Move
CRUISES
CLIA commissions to RINA a study to address the sustainable future of the crucieristic industry
Genoa
Among the goals, map the current and future state of infrastructure and the use of alternative fuels
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
CER applauds the ok to the EU regulation proposal on the use of railway capacity
Brussels
It will help to optimise it and to avoid waste, " the association said.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group activates two new rail services between Germany and North Italy
Vienna
Verona-Göttingen and Padova-Hannover links. Increase the frequency on the Verona-Wuppertal treats
DEFENCE
Qatari Fincantieri-Navy agreement for training and naval training
Trieste
Memorandum of understanding signed in Doha
MARITIME SERVICES
Two new tugs in the Mediterranean Tugboat Fleet
Genoa
They are employed by the Rimorchiatori Augusta in the ports of Milazzo and Siracusa
SHIPYARDS
Mariotti starts construction of megayacht for Aman at Sea
Genoa
The laying of the keel is scheduled for this summer
SHIPPING
Transits of ships in Suez in decline of -50% and increase of 74% of naval traffic through the Cape of Good Hope
Washington
PORTS
In January the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -19.3%
Ravenna
"The downturn reflects the full manifestation of the effects of the Suez crisis," the ADP said.
Last year the traffic of goods in German ports decreased by -4.1%
PORTS
Last year the traffic of goods in German ports decreased by -4.1%
Wiesbaden
Strong increase in imports of fossil fuels from the USA
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Experimentation on a MOL ship of a speed sensing system and direction of the winds
Tokyo
LOGISTICS
COSCO Shipping supports China's car exports Great Wall Motor
Shanghai / Baoding
Subscribed to a strategic cooperation agreement
PORTS
Signed the contract for the road shuttling from the port of Spezia to S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
Abstract : It will allow the port a better railway operation
SHIPPING
Downturn in annual financial performance of Finnlines
Helsinki
In 2023, revenues fell by -7.6%
LOGISTICS
Wincanton's property is intended to move on to American GXO
Chippenham
CEVA waives to increase the value of its own offer
INDUSTRY
MacGregor will supply the cranes for the posacavi that Prysmian ordered in Vard
Helsinki
Delivery of the ship is planned by the beginning of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Traction Company and InRail have ordered six locomotives to Siemens Mobility
Milan
They will be taken in delivery from mid-2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the Alexandria shipyard in Egypt.
Trieste
The collaboration will focus on possible new programs for the Egyptian Navy
SAFETY & SECURITY
Coast Guard premia Costa Crociere and AIDA for safety
Rome / Genoa
The recognition was delivered by Admiral Nicola Carlone
