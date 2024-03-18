The container ship YM Witness knocked down three quay cranes in the Turkish port of Evyap

On Saturday, three quay cranes in the Turkish port of Evyap, in the Gulf
of Izmit, were shot down by the container ship YM Witness
of the Taiwanese Yang Ming who, despite the assistance of the
tugboats, hit the quay upon its arrival at the container
terminal of the airport and overwhelmed three of the four units
ship-to-shore. The incident occurred at noon, now
and did not cause any injuries.
The vessel, which is 368 meters long and has a deadweight of
145 thousand tons, has a hold capacity of 14,080
teu. YM Witness is employed by Yang Ming in the
MD3 service connecting the Far East to the Mediterranean
calling at the ports of Pusan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Shekou,
Singapore, Jeddah, Damietta, Istanbul, Evyap, Aliaga, Mersin,
Jeddah, Singapore and Kaohsiung.