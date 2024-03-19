The installation of systems for the discharge of liquefied CO2 captured on board ships in ports is problematic

The installation of Onboard Carbon Capture systems on ships
and Storage (OOCS) for the capture and storage of CO2 produced
is discouraged, among other things, by the limited number of
ports that have the necessary infrastructure to unload
liquefied carbon dioxide stored on ships. The
highlights the 'Concept study to discharge CO2
captured on board" which was commissioned by the Global
Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), the centre established in the
2021 by the Port Authority of Singapore together with BHP, BW,
DNV Foundation, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express and
Sembcorp Marine. The study was carried out in
cooperation with the certification company and
Lloyd's Register and with the
British consultancy ARUP.
The study specifies that if the technologies needed to
CO2 capture on board ships have reached high levels of
maturity, but it has not been demonstrated that the
Safety of carbon dioxide transfer operations
specially trained staff and that, if a small number of
number of ports is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to
liquefied CO2, but these are
designed to handle food-grade CO2.
The study looked at more than ten projects
global infrastructure for the discharge of liquefied CO2 that are
located mainly near industrial clusters that
emit carbon dioxide or are connected to these clusters by
transport infrastructure. Noting that these are projects
designed to handle much larger volumes of CO2 than those
OOCS systems and that, in order to achieve economies of scale, it will be
port infrastructure needs to be integrated with these projects
necessary for the discharge, storage and transport of CO2,
The study points out that, as these projects are still in the
and investments have not yet been decided,
As a result, the ports, in turn, have not planned
investments to equip themselves with the necessary infrastructure.
The study also highlights the difficulty of
introduce carbon dioxide discharge systems
liquefied in intensively used port areas,
It would probably have an impact on the efficiency of the port even in
consideration of the buffer areas needed to cope with the
Safety issues related to handling and storage
of liquefied CO2, areas that are difficult to identify due to the constraints
of existing space in ports and port terminals.