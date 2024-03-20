Operational tests for the remote operation of a locomotive

The Swiss railway group SBB CFF FFS has announced
carrying out, in collaboration with the French Alstom, tests
operating devices for the remote operation of a locomotive. The system,
developed by Alstom, allows the tractors to be piloted from a
remote control, a type of conduction that - specified the
Swiss group - which could be used in the works in the future
maintenance of tunnels or construction sites, where overnight
only a few short trips are required, or in other
applications, such as moving trains between the place of shelter
and the arrival or departure platform. Before we get to these
operational applications - SBB specified - are, however,
further steps, such as the development of technical systems and
the adaptation of operational processes and regulations at European level,
"It being understood - the company clarified - that at the moment
The use of self-driving passenger trains is not a
priorities for SBB."