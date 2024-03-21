In 2023, rail freight transport through the Swiss Alps declined more sharply than by road

In 2023, freight traffic through the Swiss Alps is
decreased by -4.7% as almost 37.0 million passengers transited
tonnes compared to 28.8 million tonnes in the previous year, a decrease in the
which was mainly generated by the contraction of the
rail traffic, which amounted to 26.6 million tonnes (-5.9%),
which has been more pronounced than the reduction in the
-1.4% of goods transported by road, to 10.4 million
of tons. The Swiss Federal Office of Transport has
specified that the decrease in rail traffic is
mainly due to the economic situation in Europe
caused by the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the
supply chain issues, in addition to the
also the still poor reliability of the railway lines
due in particular to the numerous construction sites on the north-south axis,
while the impact of the partial closure of the
Gotthard Base Tunnel following the accident of the
10 August, which had virtually no impact on the
volume of goods transported, with freight trains being
diverted on the Lötschberg-Simplon axis and on the
Gotthard Mountain.
Last year, the number of lorries travelling through the Swiss Alps was
916 thousand (-1.2%), a number again below the target of
650,000 heavy vehicles to be removed on these arterial roads
as part of Switzerland's policy of transferring the
freight traffic from road to rail. Rail that in 2023
reduced its share of total traffic
having fallen from 73.9% in 2022 to 72.0%.
With regard to the development of freight traffic between the
the first and second half of 2023, in the first half of 2023
of the year, with 463,000 trucks passing through, heavy vehicles are
decreased by -2.6% over the same period of 2022 with a corresponding
-2.7% decrease in transported cargoes, down to 5.2 million
tonnes, while in the following six months, with 453 thousand vehicles
road traffic grew by +0.2% and
There was also an increase in the number of goods transported by truck, which totalled
5.1 million tonnes (+0.1%). In the first half of 2023
Freight transported by rail, at 14.0 million tonnes, was
decreased by -5.5% and in the second half, with 12.6 million
tonnes, fell by -6.2%.
In 2023 as a whole, rail freight traffic is
decreased, both in wagonload traffic alone and in the
unaccompanied combined transport, while the rolling motorway
(RoLa) has experienced growth. In particular, and transport
unaccompanied, with 19.0 million tonnes,
a reduction of -7.1% and wagonload transport, with
almost 6.3 million tonnes, decreased by -5.5%. The
Last year, the rolling highway scored more than 1.3
million tonnes, with an increase of +12.7% which - explained
the Federal Office - was determined by the low volume
transported in the previous year as a result of the measures taken in
Italy, and applied until 2022, to contain the pandemic of
Covid-19.