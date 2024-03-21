SAS (MSC group) offers EUR 142.03 for each share of the French Clasquin

The shipping group's SAS Shipping Agencies Services
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has signed a
put option to acquire the shares of Yves Revol and the
Olymp in the capital of Clasquin, a freight forwarding company and
French logistics that is listed on the Euronext Growth market
(
of 6
December
2023). This is a total of 42.06% of the
capital that will be acquired at a price of €142.03 per
each of the more than 2.3 million total shares of the
Clasquin, therefore valued at around €330 million. The price
represents a premium of 13.17% compared to the price of
The stock's closing on the last trading day is 14.22%
compared to the average of more than 60 days of prior trades
the announcement of the offer.
SAS has confirmed that, upon completion of the transaction
believes that it will take place by the end of this year, intends to
acquire the remaining stake in Clasquin
Placing an offer based on the same price of $142.03
per share.