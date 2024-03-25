Mission of the port of Ravenna in Moldova

In these days, a delegation of the System Authority
Port of the Central and Northern Adriatic Sea went to
in Moldova to learn more about the reality of the port of
Giurgiulesti, a river port with which the port of Ravenna has already
trade accounting for about 20% of the
of the entire Italy-Moldova interchange, but which now, in the light of the
of the current geopolitical scenario, has taken on a strategic role to
international level. The mission follows the wish of a visit
in Moldova and at the port of Giurgiulesti, to explore the possible
opportunities for future cooperation between the two territories,
expressed last October by the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova in Italy, Anatolie
Urecheanu, on the occasion of a meeting in Rome with the President
of the Port Authority of the Central and Northern Adriatic, Daniele Rossi, and
the Councillor for the Port of the Municipality of Ravenna, Annagiulia Randi.
The port of Giurgiulesti is located on the Danube, in a
exactly where Ukraine's borders meet,
Romania and Moldova. The airport covers an area of about 35 hectares
and is operated by the private company ICS Danube
Logistics. Last year, the Moldovan port handled a
record traffic of almost 2.2 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +18.6% over 2022, growth that was driven by
the +55% increase in exports of cereals and seeds, which is
rose to 889 thousand tons. Second volume of traffic is
that of imports of petroleum products, which in 2023 are
amounted to 599 thousand tons (+28%).
Ravenna is the Italian port of reference for
import/export from the Black Sea: before the Russia-Ukraine war
traffic with this area reached about 4.5 million
tonnes, of which three million from Ukraine alone,
clays for the ceramics district as well as
agri-food and steel products. Currently, due to the
war and sanctions affecting Russian Black Sea ports,
these numbers have halved, but the port of Ravenna maintains
However, the leadership for the trades still active with this
region.