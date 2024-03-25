Fatal accident in the port of Naples

Saturday evening at Calata del Piliero in the port of Naples, on board
of the GNV Antares
ferry of Grandi Navi Veloci, a seafarer
A 45-year-old member of the ship's crew from Trapani, he is
died after being crushed by a fifth wheel. By denouncing that it is
This is yet another fatal accident, the trade unions have
urged concrete initiatives to stop this massacre. "We are
tired - said the secretary general of Fit Cisl Campania,
Alfonso Langella, expressing condolences and closeness to the family of the
sailor - to read rivers of useless words and comments that every
This time they accompany an absurd death like the one that took place last night.
It is not up to us to identify who is responsible, but how
union, we call on national and local institutions to stop
wave of tragic deaths and to intervene on the rules
safety in the workplace, which clearly does not
are sufficient or adequate. We cannot call ourselves a civilized country
If a worker is at risk of losing his life every day in this
way. We make a heartfelt appeal to the institutions - he concluded
Langella - today there is a lack of continuous and structural training, which
It must be the responsibility of all companies. Alongside this, they go
intensified controls and issued stricter sanctions. If
Let's not take the situation head-on, we'll just keep mourning the
dead."
"We have to stop," the secretary pointed out
General and the National Secretary of Uiltrasporti, Claudio
Tarlazzi and Giuliano Galluccio - this continuous massacre of
workers. Despite all the attention we are putting on the
This tragic event shows us how in this way we
We must concentrate all our action on the maritime and port sector.
In addition to the urgent updating of Decrees 271 and 272 of the
'99 - explained Tarlazzi and Galluccio - we need to start from
with concrete actions such as the strengthening of
health and control facilities. It is also necessary to put the centre back at the centre
the system of rules, including contractual ones, in order to stop
this useless slaughter of workers. We mourn
of the worker's family and colleagues - concluded
Tarlazzi and Galluccio - deaths like these are absurd and should not be
It will never happen again."
"In expressing our deepest condolences
to the worker's family - Filt-Cgil declares in a note
national team - we call loudly for all the
tools to stop these terrible and endless tragedies."
"Once again we mourn a victim on the
the CGIL Transport Federation denounced
that "it is no longer bearable to talk about accidents
at work. Investment is needed for women and women
workers who guarantee their safety at work that does not
seen as a cost, but as a resource. However, there is still a
Delete rules and rights such as the reduction of allowances
sickness for seafarers provided for by the
last financial year. Control and monitoring bodies need to be strengthened.
inspection. We need concrete actions
with the deployment of resources by the institutions and the
competent authorities, the urgent updating of the
Decrees 271 and 272 of 1999 and any intervention to ensure the
safety in the workplace'.
"We express - said the Chairman of the Authority
of Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Centrale, Andrea Annunziata - il
Our condolences and our closeness to the worker's family,
to his fellow workers and port companies. We are close to
all those involved and those who are engaged in all the
days in such a complex and delicate job as the
on-board operations. As a Port System Authority
We urge everyone, always, to pay the utmost attention to the places of
work. Let us not go beyond the responsibilities of which we are
the judiciary will ascertain. What's important
"To underline - added Annunziata - is that our
port system is constantly growing and we must never
to ensure that this requirement is detrimental to safety. The
Our goal will always be absolute protection
safety at work. There can be no business without
the protection of safety at work'.