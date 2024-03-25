Accelleron expands its presence in the Japanese market thanks to an agreement with Furuno

The Swiss Accelleron, through its Japanese subsidiary
Turbo Systems United, has signed a memorandum of understanding with
Furuno Electric Co., a Japanese company that manufactures systems and
electronic equipment for the marine sector, according to which
The latter will promote and facilitate the use of
digital solutions developed by the Swiss group, which will expand the
thus its presence in the Japanese market of
shipbuilding.
Furuno is a leading supplier of marine radar systems
having a market share of more than 40%. "The synergy between
Accelleron's digital solutions and Furno's open platform
- said Yoshimasa Wasaka, senior vice president and
Turbo Systems' new product sales manager
United - will help both companies' customers to derive
value from their data, supporting their efforts to
decarbonisation and improving operational efficiency'.