Brussels fears that Lufthansa's takeover of ITA could restrict competition

The European Commission announced that it had informed the group
German aircraft Lufthansa and the Italian Ministry of Economy and
to consider, as a preliminary point, that their project
acquisition of joint control of ITA Airways may
restrict competition in relation to certain air routes on the
passenger air transport services market in Italy and
abroad. In particular, the Commission is concerned that the
may reduce competition on a number of short
connecting Italy to the countries of Central Europe and on a
number of long-haul routes between Italy and the United States,
Canada and Japan and that can create or strengthen the position of the
ITA's dominant position at Milan-Linate airport, a situation that
may make it more difficult for competitors to deliver
passenger air transport services to and from the airport
Italian.
Lufthansa and the MEF have a chance to respond
the Commission's statement of objections, to consult the
the Commission's file and to request an oral hearing,
or they can propose corrective measures by next 26
April.