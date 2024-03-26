The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is cooperating in the investigation of the Dali accident

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, as
flag state, has announced that it will ensure full
cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard in its
Investigation into the incident that occurred last night in the port of Baltimore
caused by the Singaporean-flagged container ship Dali
,
which collided with a pylon of the Francis Bridge
Scott Key Bridge, at the mouth of the city's port
causing its collapse
(
of 26
March
2024).
The Singapore Authority confirmed that the vessel, of 95,000
gross tons, had 22 crew members on board
at the time of the accident. Denmark's Maersk Line, which uses a
the container ship Dali, specified that the ship
is owned by Grace Ocean of Singapore and
managed by the Singaporean Synergy Group. Maersk specified that
At the time of the accident, there were no seafarers on board or
staff of the Danish company.
In addition, Maersk, as well as other shipping companies,
announced that, as it is currently impossible due to the
collapse of the bridge reach most of the quays of
Baltimore, Maersk's scheduled services for the near future
They will omit the calls at this port.