Drop in cargo traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado in February

Last month, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 4.82 million tonnes of goods,
with a decrease of -4.6% compared to February 2023 generated by the
-3.0% decrease in cargoes handled by the port of call of
Ligurian capital, which amounted to 3.76 million tonnes, and
the -9.9% decrease in goods passing through the port of
Savona-Vado, at 1.06 million tonnes.
In the port of Genoa, the traffic of various goods was
2.64 million tonnes, including 1.87 million tonnes.
tonnes of containerised goods (+7.9%) made with a
Container handling amounting to 198,645 TEUs (+9.2%) and 770 thousand
tonnes of conventional goods (-3.3%). In the bulk sector
944 thousand tons of mineral oils were handled
(-13.1%) and 57 thousand tons of other cargo (-14.2%), of which
40 thousand tons of chemicals (+18.2%) and 17 thousand tons
vegetable oils and wine (-47.4%). Dry bulk traffic in the
the commercial sector was 37 thousand tons (+46.3%) and
in the industrial sector of 42 thousand tons (-63.4%). In the
of the supply of fuel and ship's stores, the total is
state of 35 thousand tons (-26.4%).
In Savona-Vado, the traffic of various goods was
554 thousand tonnes (-2.7%), including 213 thousand tonnes of cargoes in
containers (-8.7%) totalled with container handling
equal to 26 thousand TEUs (+2.8%) and 340 thousand tons of goods
conventional (+1.5%). In addition, the airport handled 335 thousand
tons of mineral oils (-18.8%) and 170 thousand tons of bulk
(-3.7%). Bunker and ship's supply of provisions is
amounted to over 2 thousand tons (-53.3%).
In the passenger sector, in February 2024 in the port of Genoa
cruise passengers were 46 thousand (-12.4%) and passengers of
ferries 40 thousand (+1.1%), while in Savona-Vado cruise passengers are
32 thousand (+52.9%) and 973 ferry passengers (-46.2%).