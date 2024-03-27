The Peruvian National Port Authority has revoked the exclusive concession of the new port of Chancay to COSCO

The Peruvian government, which has been governed since the beginning of this month by the new
Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén, revoked Article 2 of the
Resolution of the Council of the Autoridad Portuaria Nacional (APN) of
10 February 2021 awarding COSCO Shipping Ports Chancay
Peru, the company 60% owned by China's COSCO
Shipping Ports is 40% owned by Peru's Volcan Compañia
Minera, the exclusive right to operate the new port of Chancay, which is
under construction by China's China Harbour
Engineering Company
(
of 24
January
2019 and 28
May
2021). To be precise, it is not known whether
the Lima government has imposed the revocation of this concession of
monopoly. What is certain is that the authority
The National Port Authority explained that it had "corrected an error
administrative' as - he specified in a note - 'not
shall have the legal competence to grant exclusivity of services'.
The appointing authority pointed out that, however, 'the process of
construction and future operation of the Port of
Chancay will not be affected' and that 'the appointing authority will continue
to work with COSCO Shipping Ports to
the activities shall commence on the date specified.'
The inauguration of the port, in fact, is scheduled for the end of
this year.
The revocation of the exclusivity has provoked several criticisms, including
yesterday's by parliamentarian Roberto Sánchez, who at the time
the concession of the management of the new large port to COSCO
Shipping Ports Chancay, and the exclusivity of this activity
to the joint venture, he was Minister of Foreign Trade and
tourism. Complaining that the current government has not allocated the
resources for public investment in the region where it is located.
When the port was built, Sánchez expressed strong concern
for the appointing authority's decision to initiate 'litigation
administrative authorities in order to annul - denounced - decisions which it
had decided with COSCO Shipping'. Remembering that it is
It is an agreement, which sets out commitments and powers, which is
was signed three years ago, Sánchez highlighted the
the need to always promote investment by ensuring
procedures and legal certainty necessary to achieve them with the
Absolute transparency.
Meanwhile, if the COSCO group, expressing surprise at the announcement
of the appointing authority, has made it known that it is assessing the impact of the
annulment of the exclusivity on the development of the project, the
CHEC, recalling that the Peruvian port is one of the
of the Belt and Road reference projects in Latin America
Initiative, the new Silk Road announced ten years ago by the
government in Beijing to develop the trade relations of the
China with foreign countries also through investments in infrastructure,
He took up an article from ten days ago in the government newspaper
"People's Daily" which points out that the project
will become a new model of pragmatic cooperation between the
China and Peru, an article in which it is pointed out that "the arrival of
of Chinese companies has changed the face of the community,"
with cited incidents such as that of a child in the
Santa Rosa Community, renovated as part of the project
who, "with a face beaming with joy",
received as a gift from the representative of the Chinese manufacturers of the
Chancay port a small backpack with cartoon images.
"The arrival of Chinese companies," said the manager
of the Comunidad de Santa Rosa, Mauricio Perauna, to the newspaper
Chinese - has changed the face of the community. We all
We look forward to the speedy completion of the Port of
Chancay who will play an important role in the promotion
regional economic development'.