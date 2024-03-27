Carnival reports record revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year

"It's been a fantastic start to the year."
The jubilation of the CEO of the cruise group
American Carnival Corporation, Josh Weinstein, is motivated,
Who revenues recorded in the first quarter of the year
fiscal 2024, which ended last February 29, have
reached a record value for this time of year being
amounted to more than $5.4 billion, an increase of
+22.0% over the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, a value that
is lower only than those totalled in the third quarter of 2019.
2023, 2019, 2018 and 2017.
The number of passengers was also high, with three
million, embarked on the ships of the group's fleet
slightly below the record for the first quarter of the financial year
scored in 2020. Weinstein also disclosed that during the period
December 2023 - February 2024 was also achieved the
new all-time record for booking volume, with prices of
cruises that - he specified - are significantly higher.
Carnival closed the first quarter of fiscal 2024 with
an operating profit of $276 million and a net loss of
-214 million compared to negative values of -172
million and -693 million in the same quarter of the year
previous.